Local News

15 Killeen non-profits being awarded up to $10k with help of American Rescue Plan Act

The organizations were selected by the Killeen City Council.
Credit: city of killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Fifteen non-profit organizations in Killeen will be receiving grant funding of up to $10,000 each thanks to grants and programs with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The organizations were selected by the Killeen City Council. It was open to any non-profits that were youth programs that helped the public with any negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-profits receiving funding are:

  • DaZona Life and Learning
  • The Greater Killeen Free Clinic
  • Unity Visitation Center
  • Operation Phantom Support
  • Variety the Children’s Charity of Texas
  • The Academy of Exceptional Learners
  • Songhai Bamboo Roots Association
  • CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties
  • Killeen Cove Chief Youth Sports Association
  • Educated Angels
  • Gardens of Hope Central Texas
  • Central Texas Junior Grey Wolves Youth Sports Association
  • AYADD Outreach Center
  • Hope Restoration Center
  • The Church of Deliverance

