15 Killeen non-profits being awarded up to $10k with help of American Rescue Plan Act

KILLEEN, Texas — Fifteen non-profit organizations in Killeen will be receiving grant funding of up to $10,000 each thanks to grants and programs with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The organizations were selected by the Killeen City Council. It was open to any non-profits that were youth programs that helped the public with any negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The non-profits receiving funding are:
- DaZona Life and Learning
- The Greater Killeen Free Clinic
- Unity Visitation Center
- Operation Phantom Support
- Variety the Children’s Charity of Texas
- The Academy of Exceptional Learners
- Songhai Bamboo Roots Association
- CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties
- Killeen Cove Chief Youth Sports Association
- Educated Angels
- Gardens of Hope Central Texas
- Central Texas Junior Grey Wolves Youth Sports Association
- AYADD Outreach Center
- Hope Restoration Center
- The Church of Deliverance
Also on KCENTV.com: