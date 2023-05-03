Leaving a legacy | Waco Fire Department celebrates 150 years

Retired Waco firefighters share what their fire family means to them.

WACO, Texas — On Tuesdays, former Waco firefighters gather for coffee and conversation.

"They're definitely family. Definitely 100 percent. I was young when I came to work. I had just turned 21 and two weeks later and they gave the exam. These guys were like big brothers to me and you watched them and learned from them. You just got to be really good friends," said Joe Cook who spent 40 years with the Waco Fire Department.

They've seen the city and the department change through the years.

"It was good. I can tell you I've never done a job that I enjoyed more," said Retired Firefighter Otis who served 39 years.

"Things have improved. A lot of things have improved about the fire service," said Charlie Wilson who spent 35 years in the department and retired as the training officer.

The use of air masks, better protection, station expansion, even GPS and the 911 system all came along and helped them do their jobs even better.

"I don't know how many times we'd go up on a roof and have to cut a hole in it. Or how many times I threw an ax through a hole and talking about air packs. When we went together we did not have air packs. They didn't come on til later and other than that you didn't have air packs. You laid close to the floor. It's changed. I still go by the fire station, it's just unreal how the fire trucks have gotten bigger and there's more to it and everything," said Clarence Ling who retired as a lieutenant after 33 years.

Retired Captain James Baker saw an ad in the newspaper and answered the call.

"You know, when I think about fire department, honestly, I'm very grateful. I'm very grateful, you know, and for the people that were ahead of us that work to make this job better and still work today to make this job better," he said.

Former Battalion Chief Don Yeager says sometimes a firefighter's toughest day is the day they retire.

"It's in your blood. It's a passion," he said.

Even with improved technology, training and instincts can save lives.

"My gut feeling has saved me more than once," said Yeager.

"You still have to use common sense and those gut feelings. Stuff that a lot of older firemen taught me still make sense today even with the technology," he said.

Retired Assistant Chief David Walsleben served for forty years.

"They're just like your brothers. Yeah. You have to depend on them. They have your back and you have their back," Walsleben said.

During his time, he experienced that first hand.

"Back in Oct. 17, 1976 we was fighting a three story house fire and I was on the end of the ladder. The gable gave way and knocked me off the ladder and I fell about 20 feet head first on the sidewalk. They didn't expect me to live. But it shattered my knee cap and cut my head open. I was out about 3 months and went back to work again," said Walsleben.

"You didn't think for a moment maybe I'll do something else?" asked Anchor Lindsay Liepman.

"No," Walsleben replied laughing.

Back at the coffee shop, the food is filling and the stories are flowing.

"One second I was on the roof and the next I was inside the house on fire," recalled Cook.

But the stories of station life are what they reminisce about the most.

"It's like Otis said we're together a third of your life and it just becomes a part of your life," said Retired Lt. John Linda.

As long as the bond between firefighters exists, they'll be here still by each other's side.

"Y'all coming next week?" asked Otis.

"Otis, it's every week," said Charlie

"I'll be here if I'm alive," laughed Otis.