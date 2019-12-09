Sixteen people were arrested Thursday after two investigations into drug trafficking around the Waco and Bell County areas, according to the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Texas.

An investigation conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, the Lacy Lakeview and Waco police departments, the FBI, the DEA and the Texas Department of Public Safety led to nine arrests Thursday.

There were three other arrests made before Thursday morning related to the investigation.

According to the attorney's office investigators seized two kilograms of meth, four kilograms of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, several hundred THC vaping pens, more than $50,000 and 11 firearms.

The seized firearms included a Mini Draco AK47 assault style pistol, two AR-15s, an AK47 pistol and an AK47 rifle.

A second investigation in the Temple and Houston areas conducted by DPS, FBI, DEA and Homeland Security Investigations lead to seven arrests Thursday.

The second investigation led to the seizure of 2,853 grams of cocaine, 8.4 grams of ecstasy, almost 32 grams of marijuana, one pistol and a false battery compartment.

There were also several items that were "indicative" of meth and cocaine distribution and transportation, according to the attorney's office.

The full report from the attorney's office can be read below.

