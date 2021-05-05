16-year-old suffering 3rd-degree burns after overnight house fire in Belton

When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

BELTON, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was injured after a fire broke out overnight at a Belton home, the Belton Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called out to the home on the 800 block of W. 1st Avenue around 3:22 a.m. When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

The teen and another person were inside the home when it started.

The teen was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with third-degree burns to his face and hands. They didn't release his condition.

Upon investigating, crews discovered the fire started in the back of the home.

No other details were released at this time.