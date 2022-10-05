McLennan County deputies arrest 17 during human trafficking sting

Out of those arrests, a victim of human trafficking was identified and got help from Unbound, a Waco nonprofit that helps human trafficking victims.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Seventeen people were arrested during a human trafficking sting by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, deputies announced Wednesday during a news conference.

The sting happened between Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.

Out of those arrests, a victim of human trafficking was identified and got help from Unbound, a Waco nonprofit that helps human trafficking victims.

Regarding the arrests, MCSO said:

Ten people were arrested for trying to buy sex; three of them tried to buy sex from a minor

One person was arrested for human trafficking

Five cases were started regarding distribution of child pornography

Deputies continued to say that out of the five cases regarding the distribution of child pornography, two of them involved Leonard Newman of Mart, a man who was accused of multiple sex crimes against children back in September. He remains in the McLennan County Jail for continuous trafficking of persons.