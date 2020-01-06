TEMPLE, Texas — Eighteen residents and nine staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple, according to the center.

Caraday Healthcare later released a statement that let the public know they plan to take every precautionary measure to ensure the safety of their residents and staff.

Weston Inn was initially tested with no positive results of COVIID-19 but with the help of the State, Bell County, and Baylor Scott & White, Caraday conducted follow up testing for all residents and team members, to manage the situation. Effected team members are isolating at home.

The company said they are monitoring everyone extremely closely and following pre-protocols that include implementing immediate and precautionary steps to stop the spread of the virus.

Guidelines issued by the CDC, WHO and CMS, as well as the Caraday Infection Prevention and Control Program, have informed the following measures that will be implemented at the centers:

Very proactive in not permitting medically unnecessary visitors and restricting access to our communities since early March.

In lieu of in-person visits, they will help facilitate virtual communications and social connectedness between our residents and their families and friends.

Continually conduct extensive and ongoing employee education on ensuring resident and personal protection, including extreme hand hygiene guidelines.

Require the use of personal protective equipment.

Perform extreme and continuous housekeeping using highly effective cleaning products for common viral infections.

"We will also continue to actively communicate the steps Caraday is taking to protect all of our communities, as well as disseminate ongoing news and updates regarding COVID-19 and guidelines people can use to better protect themselves as a matter of course," the release said.

For more information, visit the Caraday website.

