18-wheeler carrying batteries catches fire along I-35 in Waco

The Waco Hazmat team was called in to help the Robinson Fire Department

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department had to send their Hazmat team to help the Robinson Fire Department after an 18-wheeler that was carrying batteries caught on fire.

It happened overnight in the 6600 block of the Southbound IH-35 frontage road in Waco. In a tweet around 5 a.m., the Waco Fire Department called it a "hazmat situation."

It does not appear that traffic along I-35 is being impacted.