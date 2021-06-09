18-year-old shot, killed on Labor Day in Killeen, police say

The Killeen Police Department says the man's death marks the 11th murder in Killeen for 2021.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was posted on Sept. 6 regarding the 10th murder in Killeen.

An 18-year-old man is dead following a reported shooting in Killeen on Labor Day, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police say they were called out to the 4500 block of Westcliff Road around 11:31 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man died on the scene less than an hour later, police said. An autopsy was ordered to be performed in Dallas.

Police did not identify the man because they are waiting to notify his next of kin first.

Killeen Police say this is the 11th murder in 2021.