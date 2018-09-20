WACO, Texas — Federal and state authorities arrested 19 suspects for their alleged involvement in a meth distribution operation in Waco Thursday, according to United States Attorney John F. Bash.

A federal grand jury indictment, unsealed Thursday, charged the defendants with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Authorities seized approximately nine pounds of meth during the investigation.

The defendants range in age from 25 to 55. Four suspects were already in custody prior to the bust.

Six defendants face maximum penalties of 10 years to life while the other 13 could be in prison for five to 40 years.

