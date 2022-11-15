19-year-old dead after trail ride car crash; mother searching for answers

A Waco woman mourns the loss of her child and is hoping more people share what happened the night of her daughters death.

WACO, Texas — After the untimely death of her daughter La’Fairreya Linda Faye Taylor Sumpter, her mother and family are left to mourn her death and are now asking more people to come forward with details about what happened.

La’Fairreya Sumpter, 19, was one of six people involved in a car crash on Oct. 23 while leaving a trail ride. She was apart of Getlive Riders, a trail ride group based outside of Waco.

Her and some of her group members visited Italy, Texas -- a small town outside of Waco -- for a trail ride.

"She loved the Getlive. They were family to her and she did everything with the," La’Fairreya Sumpter's mother, Tameka Sumpter, explained.

On the way back from Italy, the driver of the vehicle she was a passenger in, veered off a bridge. She died in the crash. The other five teens in the car were injured, some severely.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, no one had on their seatbelt in the car.

Tameka Sumpter is hurt that the people involved in the crash have yet to tell her what happened that night.

"Nobody in the car has approached me and told me anything from what I hear is everybody was sleeping in the car, all six people fell sleep in the car," she said.

Tameka Sumpter says she misses her daughter's bubbly personality, beautiful smile and kind heart. She also said her daughter's funeral was packed full with people who loved and cared for her and she's grateful for that.

She hopes La’Fairreya Sumpter will be the last child lost during a trail ride and advises parents to keep up with what their children are doing at all times.

"If you're reluctant, go with your gut. Go with your guts," she said. "If you're that kind of parent that just gives in, make sure everything you tell your child to do meaning no drinking and driving, make sure nobody else is [not] drinking and driving, go to speed limit, put on your seatbelt. I tell my kids that just because you can drive, doesn't mean everybody else can drive,"