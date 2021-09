Legends Way, formerly known as Battalion Avenue, runs through Fort Hood and showcases 48 Medal of Honor recipients post-wide.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Senior Fort Hood leaders unveiled a marker alongside the new Legends Way which highlights 43 Medal of Honor recipients who served with the 1st Cavalry Division on Sept. 20.

