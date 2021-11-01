1st Cavalry Division to welcome troopers to “America’s First Team” at patch ceremony

The 1st Cavalry Division will hold the inaugural patch ceremony at 9 a.m. at Cooper Field on Fort Hood.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Around 66 troopers are set to receive their first patch to formally welcome them into “America’s First Team” Nov. 3, according to the Fort Hood Press Center

The news release said the division recently activated Pegasus Troop, a reception company, to ensure all troopers arriving into the division have a chance to learn about the division, meet their chain of command and learn about the division’s resources.

The incoming troopers are assigned to the reception company for about eight days and on the last day go through a formal patch ceremony, which formally identifies them as part of the First Team, according to the news release.