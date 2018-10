ROBINSON, Texas — One man is on the run and three men were arrested Saturday after slamming a stolen car into a power pole in Robinson, police said.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Robinson police said Newland, from Hillview to 12th Street was closed as emergency crews and ONCOR worked in the area.

The man who got away was last seen running toward Loop 340.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

No injuries were reported.

© 2018 KCEN