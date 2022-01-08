2 dead after crash on Loop 121 in Belton

The crash happened Saturday around 11:50 a.m. in the 700 block of West Loop 121, per city officials.

BELTON, Texas — Two people are dead after a car crash on Loop 121 Saturday morning, according to City of Belton.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 700 block of West Loop 121, per city officials.

Per the news release, the head on collision required multiple individuals to be extricated, which is how police discovered the two deceased occupants.

The vehicles involved included a gold Buick SUV, Gray GMC SUV, and a white commercial truck, according to Belton officials.