WACO, Texas — Two people were detained after a shooting at a Waco apartment complex, according to the Waco Police Department.
Police responded to a reported shooting at the Village Apartments around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Shortly after, the department received another call saying a shooting victim was inside the Dollar General at 17th St. and Waco Dr..
Police said the two calls were related.
WPD said a possible suspect was identified, and two people were taken into custody for criminal trespass.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.
