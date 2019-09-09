WACO, Texas — Two people were detained after a shooting at a Waco apartment complex, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the Village Apartments around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Shortly after, the department received another call saying a shooting victim was inside the Dollar General at 17th St. and Waco Dr..

Police said the two calls were related.

WPD said a possible suspect was identified, and two people were taken into custody for criminal trespass.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.