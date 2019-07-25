AXTELL, Texas — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Axtell Thursday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the crash on SH 31 around 10 a.m.

DPS said a Ford SUV entered the FM 2311 intersection in front of a Toyota pickup truck that was traveling on the highway.

The SUV's driver and a passenger in the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup's driver was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to DPS.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.