TEAGUE, Texas — Two Freestone County sheriff's deputies were injured in a vehicle accident Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened around Teague as the deputies pursued a fleeing vehicle they were attempting to make a traffic stop on, officials said.

"Both deputies are coherent and able to communicate, but in pain," the office said.