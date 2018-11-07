Temple, Texas — UPDATE: Frankie Boyd, 23, and Duvalle Sommerville, 24, of Killeen have been identified as the suspects in the shooting. Boyd was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, while Sommerville has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The victim, whose name cannot be released, left Baylor Scott & White against medical advise July 12. Anyone who knows the victim is encouraged to contact the hospital and Temple police.

Temple Police say one person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after jumping from a car with his hands up, screaming "I've been shot."

Two suspects are in custody after they tried to evade arrest, leading police on a car and foot chase.

Police said the injured person jumped from the vehicle during an attempted traffic stop on Adams Ave. and Westfield Blvd. while the car continued with two people still inside.

The officer stayed with the injured person until EMS arrived, and the vehicle was later spotted near Airport Rd. where the suspect vehicle and a Temple police vehicle collided. Two men escaped on foot.

One suspect was tased and taken to the hospital while the other was taken into custody.

Another man pulled up to the scene and started crying on the ground. He's now being arrested and put in the back of a Temple EMS vehicle.

Temple Police are still investigating.

