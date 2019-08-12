HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in a Cinemark Theater parking lot in Harker Heights.

According to the Harker Heights Police Department, officers responded to Seton Hospital a little after 1 a.m. after the two victims were brought in for treatment.

Police said the two were involved in an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.

Both victims were released from the hospital shortly after being treated.

The incident is under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the HHPD criminal investigations division at 254-953-5400.

