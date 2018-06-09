KEMPNER, Texas — Two were killed and two people, including a 2-year-old, were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash west of Kempner, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. along U.S. 190.

Investigators said the driver of a 2005 Lincoln SUV was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and smashed head-on into a 1999 Ford pickup.

The driver of the Ford, Victor Morrison Jr., 41, and his passenger Cynthia Morrison, 40, were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver of the Lincoln, Presli Peters, 22, and the 2-year-old passenger were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what caused Peters to leave the lane.

The crash remains under investigation.

