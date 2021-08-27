Deputies: 2 shot in Marlin, 1 in custody

The sheriff's office was called to assist the Marlin Police Department around 1 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired in the 500 block of Clark Street.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is in custody after a reported shooting in Marlin Thursday afternoon, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was called to assist the Marlin Police Department around 1 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired in the 500 block of Clark Street.

The department said two people were shot and were transported to the Falls Community Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries. Both of the victims were treated and released, FCSO said.

FCSO searched the area and located a suspect. Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody without incident, they said.

This case is now being investigated by the Marlin PD.