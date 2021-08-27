Deputies: 2 shot in Marlin, 1 in custody

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is in custody after a reported shooting in Marlin Thursday afternoon, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office was called to assist the Marlin Police Department around 1 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired in the 500 block of Clark Street.
The department said two people were shot and were transported to the Falls Community Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries. Both of the victims were treated and released, FCSO said.
FCSO searched the area and located a suspect. Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody without incident, they said.
This case is now being investigated by the Marlin PD.
No other details were released at this time.