WACO, Texas — Two people survived an apartment fire Sunday thanks to their smoke alarm.

The Waco Fire Department said the fire happened in the 2400 block of JJ Flewellen Rd.

Both people were sleeping until they heard the alarm around 3 a.m., fire officials said.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but officials said it could have been a very different story without the alarm.

"If they hadn't had working smoke alarms this likely would have been a tragic incident," WFD tweeted.

Officials advised everyone to check the smoke alarms in their homes.