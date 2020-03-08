The father managed to get the girl to safety, but he ingested a lot of water and needed to be airlifted to a hospital in Houston.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A day at the river turned to tragedy Sunday evening when two teenagers drowned and a father nearly lost his life while saving a child, Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken Defoor said.

Several families were at the river at the Highway 105 bridge shortly after 7 p.m. when a 5-year-old girl in the water needed help.

Defoor said the girl’s father, Abel Castellanos, jumped in to save her, and so did a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, who were not related to the family.

The teens from Beaumont disappeared in the water and never resurfaced.

The bodies of 18-year-old Jaerson Alvarez and 17-year-old Wilmer Alexi Rodriguez were found Monday morning in about 45 feet of water. Searchers used side scan sonar to find them.

Castellanos, 25, was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital after gulping a large amount of water during the rescue. His condition isn't known.

Defoor said this spot of the river is a dangerous place to swim because at the surface it looks very calm, but there is sometimes an irregular, strong undercurrent.

To add to the danger, the river bottom is covered with large holes where one minute a person may be at waist deep water but the next step drops them into a hole of 40’ to 50’ of swift water.

Defoor said people also get injured due to the debris and trash in the water.

Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergermueller urged people not to swim in this particular area of the river which has claimed several lives through the years.