ROGERS, Texas — Twenty dogs were removed from a Rogers property Thursday after the City sent a citation to Samantha Bell for having too many animals. Officials said she had 23 dogs on her property.

The owner said the dogs were in good general health, but they needed vaccinations and some grooming.

Bell County officials said Bell assisted in removing the dogs, but there were difficulties.

Bell said she could not afford vet care and local shelters wanted a substantial fee to take her dogs.

Most of the dogs were not fixed and there were puppies involved in the removal. She was able to give some of the puppies away but kept several that she couldn't home.

Because of her cooperation with authorities Bell was allowed to keep three dogs that are currently staying with her father.

Bell said she is sad for losing the dogs, but she hopes they will get medical care and find good homes.

The County is investigating the situation. It's unclear whether further action will be taken against the owner.