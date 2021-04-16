20 indicted on meth trafficking, firearm charges in Central Texas Thursday

Twenty Central Texas residents are facing federal drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to a press release from the Department of Justice Friday

Fields said the FBI and the U.S. Attorney General's Office were on the scene with local law enforcement near the Belton Dam and West Adams Ave.

These charges come from five federal grand jury indictments unsealed Friday in Waco, announced U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff, FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux, Houston Division, the release said.

During this investigation, authorities seized about four kilograms of cocaine, seven kilograms of methamphetamine and half a dozen firearms.

Those who were arrested, along with their charges, are listed below.

Indictment #1 – U.S. v. Gutierrez, et al.

This indictment charges the 16 people with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Anthony Gutierrez, aka Cuzzo, age 34 of San Juan

Jose Francisco Gutierrez, age 33 of Killeen

Sarah Elizabeth Crigger, age 30 of Nolanville

Bobby Quinton Gentile, age 43 of Holland

Ashley Nicole Sutton, age 31 of Belton

Wesley Warrick, age 50 of Cameron

Carlos Avila, age 38 of Buckholts

Joe David Beck, age 50 of Temple

Lesleigh Arianne Bittner, age 33 of Belton

Aleah Freitag, age 29 of Rockdale

Kimberly Lee, age 26 of Gatesville

Colton Lane Lewis, age 30 of Temple

Angela Loy, age 32 of Temple

Frank Medina Jr, age 43 of Temple

Timothy Neal Nyquist, age 36 of Temple

Trisha Ann Sanchez, age 40 of Temple.

This indictment alleges that the defendants were working since January 2020 to distribute multiple kilograms of methamphetamine in Bell County and surrounding areas.

Gutierrez, Crigger and Lewis were already in custody prior to Thursday. Anthony Gutierrez, Jose Gutierrez, Crigger, Gentile, Sutton and Warrick face between 10 years and life in federal prison. The other defendants face between five and 40 years in federal prison.

Indictment #2 – U.S. v. Cory Joe Barton

This indictment charges 35-year-old Cory Joe Barton of Gatesville with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, Barton faces 10 years to life in federal prison. Barton was previously arrested.

Indictment #3 – U.S. v. Lori Oliphint

This indictment charges 43-year-old Lori Oliphint of Temple with possession with intent to distribute under 50 grams of methamphetamine on August 19, 2020. If convicted, Oliphint faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Authorities arrested Oliphint Thursday.

Indictment #4 – U.S. v. Kayli Marie Guthrie

This indictment charges 21-year-old Kayli Marie Guthrie of Temple with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The indictment alleges that on May 21, 2020, Guthrie was in possession of a Colt .45 caliber handgun. According to the indictment, Guthrie was convicted on March 27, 2020, in Bell County, for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Authorities arrested Guthrie Thursday.

Indictment #5 – U.S. v. Annie Rose Lewis

This indictment charges 31-year-old Annie Rose Lewis of Temple with one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on Dec. 21, 2020, Lewis possessed a .380 caliber pistol. Lewis has a 2011 federal conviction for manufacturing counterfeit currency. If convicted, Lewis faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Authorities arrested Lewis Friday.