20-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by car in Harker Heights

According to police, no charges are expected to be filed.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Police Department announced that 20-year-old Elijah Chiasson was hit and killed by a car on Wednesday, May 3.

According to police, officers responded to the report of an accident involving a pedestrian and a car at the intersection of Interstate 14 westbound and Indian Trial at about 2:15 p.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Chaisson had been in the center lane of traffic when he was hit by the car.

According to police, Chaisson was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 3:55 p.m.

Harker Heights police say an accident report was made and no charges are expected to be filed. However, this is still an ongoing investigation by the Traffic Investigation Unit.