20 years of daily deaths on Texas roads

In 2019, every two hours and 25 minutes a person lost their life in a vehicle crash on Texas roads, according to TxDOT.

WACO, Texas — Since November 7, 2000 there hasn't been a deathless day on Texas roads, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. That means Texas has hit 20 years of daily deaths on roads with more than 70,000 lives lost.

"It's been 20 years but we shouldn't give up and really we can start by ourselves as drivers applying just some basic safety enhancements for ourselves, buckling up, obeying speed limits, eliminating our distracted driving, and not drinking an driving," Jake Smith said, the public information officer for TxDOT Waco district.

Today we mark a grim milestone. 20 straight years of daily deaths on Texas roads, more than 70,000 lives lost. The numbers are overwhelming. Let’s make a pact starting NOW to do all we can to #EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/9uabijW8DL — TxDOT (@TxDOT) November 7, 2020

"Here in the Waco district some of the top causes in these traffic deaths are failure to stay in a single lane, speeding, and drunk driving," Smith said.

A the height of the pandemic, Smith said there was a substantial decrease in cars on the roadway. Unfortunately there were still deaths in Central Texas.

"You would think that would actually help us at least curve the amount of deaths we saw but in fact it was the opposite. We saw that the amount of deaths was unchanged," Smith said.