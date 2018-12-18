FORT HOOD, Texas — The 2018 Camo Santa toy Drive proved to again be a major success!

KCEN Channel 6 and H-E-B teamed up to collect toys for military children as part of the drive.

Camo Santa is a toy drive for the children of the men and women who sacrifice their lives for our freedoms. It was created to make Christmases for children of soldiers who may be having a financial hardship or a difficult time around the holiday.

More than 1,500 families applied for help through Fort Hood Santa's Workshop, which will provide presents for more than 3,000 children.

Parents will be allowed to browse the aisles of donated toys, games, book, bikes and more at Santa's Workshop -- a nonprofit organization. The gifts are free to the families who qualify.

For 23 days, countless donors dropped off new toys, books, games and DVDs for children ages 6 months to 12 years old at Central Texas H-E-B stores and at the KCEN Channel 6 News studio. Some even made financial contributions.

On Tuesday all of the donations received were taken to Santa's Workshop. During the toy delivery, Channel 6 and the TEGNA foundation presented the organization with a $5,000 donation to help with the workshop's continued efforts.

All of the items collected for the Camo Santa Toy Drive stay local and benefit the children of soldiers stationed at Fort Hood.

© 2018 KCEN