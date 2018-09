Belton — The Channel 6 Sports Friday Night Lights Road Trip is back for Season 3.

In 2018, Kurtis Quillin opens the season heading to Belton HS for the Tigers against Austin Westlake, UMHB for Troy vs. Salado and the Central Texas Christian School where the Lions hosted Red Oak Ovilla Christian.

