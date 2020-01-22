WACO, Texas — Every year the city of Waco attracts thousands of tourists from all over the country, but the city wants to reach even more visitors outside the Lone Star State.

The Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau wrapped up its 2019 year-end review and presented it at a city council meeting Tuesday.

Todd Bertka, director of the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, said Waco has been on a consistent upward track over the past few years and it's also becoming a tourism destination.

"We're looking forward to addressing market segments that are not traditional for us but have interest, and so we look to increase our presence in feeder markets and destinations outside of the state," Bertka said.

Overall the year-end review showed that Waco slid a bit in hotel occupancy compared to 2018 but it was still a good year as far as revenue from hotels and the convention center, according to Bertka.

The most attendance in Waco continues to be at the Magnolia Silos and the Cameron Park Zoo. Now that Magnolia Press, a new coffee shop is open, the city expects growth to continue.

The Cameron Park Zoo, which attracts hundreds of visitors, will get a $14.5 million expansion soon.

Bertka said visitors are also discovering the downtown area and all the restaurants and stores it has to offer and there is more growth expected in 2020.

“We’ll have more hotel rooms. We know that we’ll have to continue to drive marketing to fill additional hotel rooms," Bertka said. Product is coming and more attractions are coming, and more shopping, and more restaurants, so that the guest experience is increasing every year."

The visitor's bureau also created and implemented the Waco Adventure Pass in 2019, so that visitors can take advantage of different attractions.

Bertka said more growth and entertainment is expected in 2020 and that will keep visitors returning to Waco.

