Bloomin' Temple Festival canceled for second year in a row

TEMPLE, Texas — The annual Bloomin' Temple Festival organized by the City of Temple Parks & Recreation Department has been canceled this year, according to a release from the city.
Parks & Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said the event was canceled due to a "a number of factors" and cited COVID-19 protocols, entertainment availability and infrastructure projects in the downtown area.
"We will continue developing safe, alternative programming for our residents as we look forward to being with everyone again in the future," he said in a press release.
This is the second year in a row the festival has been canceled, after it was first cancelled in 2020 due to emerging risk of the coronavirus in the area.
Bloomin' Temple Festival was set to take place in April at the MLK Festival grounds in Downtown Temple, where it attracts more than 12,000 visitors each year, according to the release. The two-day event features live music, arts and crafts and a carnival.
The Parks & Recreation Department has held smaller, socially distanced events recently and is working to develop additional opportunities, the city said.
“Our goal is to provide unique, fun and entertaining events for all of Temple to enjoy,” Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman said. “Summer 2021 will be a lot of fun as everyone starts getting back in the groove, and the events team has already begun discussions for the 2022 festival.”