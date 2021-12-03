Bloomin' Temple Festival canceled for second year in a row

The 2021 festival set to happen in April is now canceled. City officials say they have already started discussions on next year's event.

TEMPLE, Texas — The annual Bloomin' Temple Festival organized by the City of Temple Parks & Recreation Department has been canceled this year, according to a release from the city.

Parks & Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said the event was canceled due to a "a number of factors" and cited COVID-19 protocols, entertainment availability and infrastructure projects in the downtown area.

"We will continue developing safe, alternative programming for our residents as we look forward to being with everyone again in the future," he said in a press release.

This is the second year in a row the festival has been canceled, after it was first cancelled in 2020 due to emerging risk of the coronavirus in the area.

Bloomin' Temple Festival was set to take place in April at the MLK Festival grounds in Downtown Temple, where it attracts more than 12,000 visitors each year, according to the release. The two-day event features live music, arts and crafts and a carnival.

The Parks & Recreation Department has held smaller, socially distanced events recently and is working to develop additional opportunities, the city said.