2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community

"WACOnda" is this years theme during the annual free meal giveaway.

WACO, Texas — The 7th Annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.

At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.

The theme this year is "WACOnda." It plays off of the unity displayed in Marvel's hit superhero series, Black Panther.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first year the annual dinner will be held in person since 2019.