Third Annual CASA Classic Golf Tournament raises a record $50,000

Over 172 golfers participated in the annual tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELL COUNTY, Texas — CASA of Bell & Coryell Counties was presented a check for $50,000 from Wings, Pizza and Things following a successful CASA Classic Golf Tournament on Wednesday, May 31.

The sold-out golf tournament was held back on May 22 and hosted 172 golfers, with even more attending the dinner after.

The Dent family, who owns Wings, Pizza and Things, along with Honorable Judge Cheryll Mabray, were honored at the dinner as they have provided a lot of support for CASA throughout the years.

Guests were able to enjoy great food and also participate in a sports memorabilia auction that featured a wide variety of raffle prizes at the dinner.

The $50,000 was the most the event has ever raised and it all comes back to the passion the Dent family has for this cause.

Mike Dent explained how he spent a lot of time during his youth in the foster care system, so he holds organizations like CASA so near and dear to his heart