Taste amazing food at the 2023 Flavors of Central Texas in Killeen

This free event will help showcase delicious food from numerous Central Texas vendors.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2023 Flavors of Central Texas on East Avenue D in Downtown Killeen on March 11.

In partnership with the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce, this year's event will bring together great tastes from around Central Texas all for free.

Vendors will prepare samples of their very best food and drinks they have, hoping to spread the word of their establishments and quality experience.

Plenty of prizes will be available to win including the Fullest Fan award, so attendees can walk away with something more than a full stomach.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit here.