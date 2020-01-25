WACO, Texas —

Francisco Resendez Martinez, 27, of California was convicted on Friday for attempting to deliver about 21 pounds of methamphetamine from California to Waco, according to Waco Department of Justice.

Martinez was convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

For more than a year and a half, DEA agents were investigating a drug trafficking operation led by Johnny Casillas, a 38-year-old from Waco, according to evidence shown in the trial.

California Highway Patrol deputies stopped a car that was driven by Martinez on I-40 in San Bernardino, CA, on Feb. 26, 2018. In the car, officers found the drugs in a suitcase.

Martinez's sentence will be for anywhere between 10 years and life in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for May in front of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright in Waco.

Jurors acquitted Martinez’s co-defendant, 55-year-old Patricia Ferrer of Los Angeles of the drug conspiracy charge on Friday.

Casillas and another co-defendant, 42-year-old Veronica Real of California, are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the drug conspiracy charge.

Sentencing for Casillas and Real is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 before Judge Albright.

Casillas and Real face the same prison time as Martinez, according to the Waco Department of Justice.

