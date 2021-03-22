21-year-old dead after Killeen car crash Monday morning

One driver involved in the crash, Brandon Waterbury, was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 21-year-old Killeen man died after an early morning crash Monday.

At about 6:07 a.m., Killeen police officers were dispatched to Fort Hood Street and Westover Drive in reference to a major crash. When they arrived, they found one of the drivers involved in the crash pinned in his vehicle, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The investigation found that a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound in the 1500 block of S. Fort Hood Street when a white Ford F150 pickup heading north went into the southbound lanes and collided with the Nissan. Both vehicles came to a stop in the grass area on the west side of Fort Hood Street, according to the Killeen PD.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan, Brandon Waterbury, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:17 a.m., according to the Killeen PD.

This investigation is ongoing.