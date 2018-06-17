Saturday wrapped up the 21st Bob Lilly Golf Classic in Waco.

For the first time, Texas Sports Hall of Fame president and CEO Cooper Jones said the tournament was a two-day affair featuring more than 30 teams with 35 celebrities.

The golf tournament raises money for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in order for the museum to add additional artifacts and exhibits of significance in the history of Texas sports.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame is located at 1108 S. University Parks Dr. in Waco, near the campus of Baylor University.

