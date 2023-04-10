22-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in crash, Texas DPS says

According to Texas DPS, the crash involved just one truck.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS announced that 22-year-old Fabian Andres Rodriguez died after crashing his truck off of Farm to Market 486 on Monday, April 10.

According to DPS, Rodriguez was driving northbound on Farm to Market 486 in a 2004 Chevrolet truck when he approached a curve and left the roadway.

DPS says Rodriguez entered a bar ditch when his truck rolled over onto the left side and ejected him.

According to DPS, Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, he was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

This crash investigation is still open.

There is currently no other information available.

