22-year-old man missing out of Waco, police say

The man was last heard from on Thursday, April 20.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking the community to help search for missing 22-year-old Jakob Bernard.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, Bernard has been reported missing by his family. He last spoke to his family over the phone on Thursday, April 20 while at the Wal-Mart in Bellmead.

Police say Bernard stands at 5-feet-11-inches, weighs close to 140 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Waco Police Department asks that if anyone has any information on Bernard's whereabouts, contact them at 254-750-7500.

