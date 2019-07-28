TEMPLE, Texas — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after a car and two motorcycles crashed on I-35, according to Temple police.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. near exit 304 in Temple, police said.

Police said everyone was traveling north on the highway when they collided.

22-year-old Benjamin James Montrose of Killeen was killed.

The second motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police said one of the motorcycles hit the car before striking the other bike involved.

A woman and her three children were in the car. She said they were all uninjured but were shaken up by the crash.

The car's driver told 6 News a few bikers were weaving in and out of traffic before her vehicle was hit from the back.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: