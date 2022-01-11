x
22-year-old murder suspect identified in Waco

Jeremiah Darnel Walker was arrested for the murder of Dusty Bethke in Waco by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

WACO, Texas — Police in Central Texas identified a 22-year-old man Tuesday as a suspect in a murder from August 2021. 

Jeremiah Darnel Walker was arrested for the murder of Dusty Bethke in Waco by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, per a news release. 

Police said they were called around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 to the 3100 block of Daughtry Ave. They found a man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Dusty Bethke on Aug. 24. 

Police did not know where Bethke was shot. They believe he was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

