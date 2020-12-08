23 Texas A&M students receive scholarships from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Congrats to these Aggies!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is giving away 1.2 million dollars to 98 Texas college students as part of their Achievement Scholarship Program.

The scholarships are awarded to current Rodeo scholars working toward an undergraduate degree at a four-year university. They need to have completed four semesters and at least 60 hours of college coursework to be eligible, along with having a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

The 98 recipients attend 15 universities across the state, and 23 of the them are pursuing their degree right here at Texas A&M in College Station.

“2020 has been an incredibly challenging year, but these students have continuously shown true dedication to their academic careers,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman in a press release.

Each student will receive a $4,000 scholarship for each eligible semester.

Below is a list of the 23 lucky scholars from Texas A&M. Congrats!

Alexandra Bishop

Catherine Bowden

Casey Brusen

Christopher Childress

Reagan Earl

Bennet Folsom

Terrell Ford

Camryn Frederick

Tristan Frerich

Shanna Gleason

Mollie Hagler

Madalynn Hare

Hannah Hastings

Jorja Johnson

Emily Mann

Eric Munoz Petit

Conner Neumann

Lainey Speck

Melodie Tedross

Macey Thurmann

Vivie Tran

Brooke Vyvlecka

Pichaya Yimmongkol

For a full list of all 98 scholars from the 15 universities across the state, you can click HERE.