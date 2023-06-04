23-year-old killed in deadly crash in Killeen

Police say another person was also airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old was killed in a deadly crash on June 3, according to the Killeen Police Department.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosewood Drive and E. Central Texas Expressway around 4:18 p.m. in response to a major crash.

Police said two people, one driver and one passenger, were taken to the hospital in critical condition after officers arrived on scene.

Killeen PD reported their initial investigation suggested a gray Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound on E. Central Texas Expressway at a "high rate of speed". Police say the Challenger disregarded turn marks while in the inside, left-turn-only lane at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and struck a Dodge Durango that was trying to turn left at the intersection.

After impact, police said the Challenger hit a traffic light pole and the Durango continued across the center median and struck a semi-truck trailer.

Police say neither the driver nor passenger of the Challenger were wearing a seatbelt, and both suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Challenger was reportedly taken to the Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and the passenger was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White, both in critical condition.

According to police, the driver of the Challenger, identified as Daurick Romel Scott Jr., died of his injuries at the hospital.

Police reported no other injuries at the scene.

Killeen PD said the crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Unit. No other information has been given at this time. Updates will given as information becomes available.