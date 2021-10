The crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the area of West Adams Avenue and Apache Drive.

TEMPLE, Texas — A 23-year-old man died from his injuries sustained from a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning, according to the Temple Police.

Lane Macadoo was in a single vehicle motorcycle crash around 3 a.m. in the area of West Adams Avenue and Apache Drive, per the police.

A passenger on the motorcycle was transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.