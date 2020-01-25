WACO, Texas —
The Waco Police Department SAFE and drug enforcement units and Swat team executed a search warrant at 608 N New Rd. in Waco Friday for illegal gambling.
Twenty-four gambling machines and other items related to illegal gambling were found, as well as $4,000.
Valerie Rodriguez was arrested after the search warrant and was charged with keeping a gambling place.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Waco PD
