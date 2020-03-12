24-year-old dies after being ejected from truck during rollover accident, DPS says

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — A South Carolina man died in Coryell County yesterday afternoon following a rollover accident that ejected him from the truck he was driving on I-14, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Anthony Ty-Shawn Alston, 24, of Columbia, South Carolina was traveling westbound on I-14 when the accident leading to his death happened. DPS troopers responded to the major crash in the eastbound lanes of I-14 near Clear Creek overpass Wednesday afternoon.

An investigation and witness accounts stated that Alston used "faulty evasive action" while steering the Dodge truck he was driving to the left while in the outside lane. The truck lost control, went into a skid and skid across all the lanes and hit a guardrail, according to DPS officials. The truck rolled over multiple times in the median. Alston, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the truck.