Two months after a stage three breast cancer diagnoses a 24-year-old woman from McGregor said she's in for the fight of her life.

She’s seeking help from the community because her emergency treatment costs and expenses will exceed her means.

A lump isn't what Savanah Ponce expected to find just two years after graduating from Texas State University.

"I went in for a biopsy on April 27, and on May 1, they called me with the results," Ponce said.

The news was devastating. Ponce had been diagnosed with stage three Invasive Ductal Carcinoma which is a form of breast cancer.

"I kind of prepared myself a little because I kind of had a feeling that it wasn’t going to be good. It was still very shocking," Ponce.

Now she is preparing for a double mastectomy, an oophorectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation.

Ponce has the support of her family, but can’t afford those procedures.

"I think this is something people don’t expect to happen and aren’t prepared for. It’s going to be a long road. And lot of things we need help with," said Ponce.

Ponce and her family are inviting the community to her benefit dinner on July 14, hoping to raise money for treatment cost and expenses. Savanah said she's also urging young women to get regular mammograms.

"Any concern or anything out of the ordinary, I would defiantly go to the doctor to get it checked because you never know,” Ponce said.

Savanah Ponce Benefit dinner is Saturday, July 14 at Karem Shriners Hall located at 400 Karem Circle in Waco. The dinner will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

