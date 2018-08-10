MCGREGOR, Texas — A woman in McGregor says she's remaining positive despite being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer this year.

"I found out in the shower. I found a lump, and I had it checked out immediately," said Savanah Ponce.

Channel six first spoke to Ponce in July. The 24-year-old recent college graduate still manages to keep a big smile on her face despite being diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, which is a form of breast cancer. In July, Ponce was at stage three, she said now things have changed.

"I found out that I am stage four, which means it has spread to organs. It has spread to my liver and my lungs," said Ponce.

Ponce has gone through nine rounds of chemo. She said her doctors say the cancer is no longer curable, but regardless of the news she is living life to the fullest.

"Friends, family, "I've met a lot of people along the way. I even started a little part time job to get my mind off things," said Ponce.

Ponce's mother has been her rock.

It is hard. It is hard to wake up everyday knowing my daughter has something we have no answer to," said Nancy Kinnear. "We don't know what is going to happen from day to day."

Ponce says she encourages women to get regular mammograms, and to pay close attention to charities you wish to donate to.

"There is not as much funding as it should be to help find that cure," said Ponce. As we're in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, be aware of what you're donating to and make sure the funds are going to where they need to go to."

Ponce said she plans to go back to school to get her Masters Degree, she said she's also looking forward to a trip she won to New York City.

