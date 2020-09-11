Nueces County Officials: 25 kilos of cocaine found during routine traffic stop

Officials made a routine traffic stop on US 77, noticed the driver's story was suspicious and searched the truck.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — 25 kilograms of cocaine were taken off the streets last week, thanks to the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU). The drugs, officials said, have an estimated street value of $525,000.

On Nov. 6, The CIU pulled over a white Peterbilt truck-trailer for a routine traffic stop. Officers became suspicious of the driver's story, so they said they searched the truck.

Officials found an after-factory compartment in the sleeper area where the drugs were hidden.

The driver, a 41-year-old from McAllen, was released "due to current COVID concerns," officials said.

The Robstown and Bishop Police Department's assisted with this bust.

