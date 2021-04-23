254-area residents required to follow this new dialing procedure for local calls

The City of Waco said all residents in the area -- Waco, Temple, Killeen areas -- will be required to dial 10 numbers starting Oct. 24.

WACO, Texas — Texans living in the 254 should start getting in the habit of dialing 10 digits (the area code plus the telephone number) when making a local call, according to the City of Waco.

On Friday, the city said the 254 area code is among 82 across the United States requiring this change due to the Federal Communications Commission adopting 988 as the new three-digit number that's going to be used to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Line.

Currently, people trying to reach the hotline have to dial 1-800-273-TALK, but officials with the Public Utility Commission say it's too long to remember, especially during times of crisis.

The City of Waco said all residents in the area -- Waco, Temple, Killeen areas -- will be required to dial 10 numbers starting Oct. 24, but are encouraged to get into the habit now.

The 988 prefix number for the National Suicide Prevention hotline won't take effect until July 16, 2022.

The following Texas area coders are also being required to follow this new dialing procedure: 361, 409, 806, 830, 915 and 940.